|Market
|Last price
|CHANGE
|24HR VOLUME
|Bid
|Ask
2-factor authentication, advanced encryption technology, cold storage – we give you peace of mind when it comes to security.
Our terminal is built on the best technology and lets you trade effortlessly any of the HitBTC currency pairs.
Looking to get started in the world of cryptocurrency trading?
Check our blog for trading tips
Pay only 0.1% on every market trade and benefit from a 0.01% rebate on LP orders.SEE FEES
By your side 24 hours a day, our support team will assist you with any issue or question you may have.GET HELP
Trade using our industry leading REST-API or connect via our FIX interface and get access to even more features!TRY API